Press release regarding the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Nepal and India

20 March 2020

• All international flights to Nepal have been suspended from 22 to 31 March 2020.

• Keeping in priority of health-safety of the passengers crossing through the border points and with a view to prevent from contagion, arrangements will be made for cross-border movements with mandatory health check-up. Necessary coordination will be made with neighbouring countries in this regard.

• With an exception of the necessary services as published in the Nepal Gazette, all other services to be delivered by federal, provincial and local level public, community, and private service delivery institutions will be closed all over the country from 22 March to 03 April 2020.

• Operation of long haul passenger vehicles all over Nepal has been suspended for some time effective from 23 March 2020.

• Crowded public places like cinema halls etc. have been closed for the time being.

• Teachings and examinations of the schools and universities have been postponed for the time being.

• Contingent upon the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional measures may be announced with the cooperation of the people as we go on.

• Nepal remains committed to move ahead in cooperation with the neighbours, regional friends and international community to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and will contribute NRs. 10 crores to the joint fund announced by the Prime Minister of India for combating COVID-19 in the SAARC countries.

Decision of the 8th Meeting of HLCC on COVID-19 and its Unofficial Translation

