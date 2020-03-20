Press release regarding the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Nepal and India

Press Release
Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with His Excellency External Affairs Minister of India Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar this afternoon.
During the conversation, both the Foreign Ministers held discussion on enhancing cooperation and measures to combat the threat posed by the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic.
The two Ministers underscored the necessity for maintaining smooth supply of goods and medical items between the two countries. They also discussed about having effective surveillance at the border to minimize the risk and vulnerabilities associated with Covid-19.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal thanked the Government of India for offering help to Nepal to prevent Covid-19, including through the services of a Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists.
20 March 2020
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kathmandu