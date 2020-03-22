Press release regarding the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Nepal and Pakistan

Press Release
Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Islamic Republic of Pakistan H. E Mr. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi this afternoon.
During the conversation, both the Foreign Ministers exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 20 March 1960.
They also shared information on COVID-19 and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation to combat the pandemic.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Singhadurbar, Kathmandu
22 March 2020