Press release regarding the exchange of messages on the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Press Release
On the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, the Right Honorable President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari and His Excellency U Win Myint, President of Myanmar exchanged message of felicitations expressing happiness over the state of Nepal-Myanmar bilateral relations.
Separately, the Right Honorable Prime Minister Mr. K P Sharma Oli and Her Excellency Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of Myanmar also exchanged message of felicitations.
In the messages, the leaders of the two countries have expressed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust, understanding and cooperation.
Nepal and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar established diplomatic relations on 19 March 1960.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kathmandu
19 March 2020