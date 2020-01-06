Press Release on Visit of Hon. Home Minister to China

Press Release

Hon. Minister for Home Affairs Mr. Ram Bahadur Thapa ‘Badal’ held delegation-level talks with the State Councilor and Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Zhao Kezhi in Beijing today.

Matters pertaining to mutual interests, including the promotion of bilateral co-operation in public security, cross border crime, capacity building and border management were discussed during the meeting. Both the leaders agreed to enhance cooperation and communication between law enforcement agencies of the two countries for maintaining peace and security across the border. They reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation as agreed by the leaders of the two countries during the exchange of presidential visits in 2019.

Hon. Minister for Home Affairs Mr. Thapa assured the Chinese side that Nepal was steadfast in its one-China policy and would not allow any anti- China activities in Nepal’s territory. He thanked the Chinese side for its continued support towards Nepal’s socio-economic development, including in the areas of security co-operation, human resource development and disaster relief and management. Recalling the State Visit of President Rt. Hon. Bidhya Devi Bhandari to China in April 2019 and the State Visit of President H.E. Xi Jinping to Nepal in October 2019, Hon. Minister said that these visits had elevated Nepal-China relations to new heights and opened new vistas of opportunities for expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Welcoming Hon. Minister Thapa to China, State Councilor and Minister for Public Security H.E. Zhao expressed the confidence that Nepal and China would continue to work together for promoting peace, security and development. H.E. Zhao appreciated Nepal’s commitment to one-China policy and expressed the belief that Nepal-China relations would continue to grow from strength to strength in the days to come.

During the talks, the Hon. Minister was accompanied by Ambassador of Nepal to China, H.E. Leelamani Paudyal and other senior officials.

Earlier this morning, Hon. Minister Thapa visited the First Research Institute of the Ministry of Public Security and observed the various activities carried out by the institute.

Hon. Minister for Home Affairs Mr. Ram Bahadur Thapa ‘Badal’ arrived in Beijing yesterday on a six-day official visit to China.

The Hon. Minister is scheduled to visit Shanghai and Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region and meet with senior officials before returning home on 10 January.

Embassy of Nepal

Beijing

6 January 2020