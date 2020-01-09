Press release on Visit Nepal Year 2020 inaugural ceremony in Tel Aviv

Press Release

The Embassy of Nepal, Tel Aviv organized a Visit Nepal Year 2020 inauguration programme in Tel Aviv, Israel on 7 January, 2020 under a theme “Nepal: Life Time Experiences”.

Hon’ble Minister of Tourism of the State of Israel, Mr. Yariv Levin, and H. E. Ambassador of Nepal to the State of Israel, Dr. Anjan Shakya, jointly inaugurated the programme by cutting a ribbon.

In her comprehensive welcome speech, the Ambassador covered different areas of Nepal’s tourism potential including geographical diversity, biodiversity and cultural diversities. She described Nature, Culture and Temperature as identities of Nepal. Further, she touched upon the Political, Social and Economic transformations that Nepal has witnessed in the recent days. Year 2020 is going to be a special year for us as we are celebrating 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the State of Israel this year”, Ambassador said. She also declared Mr. Nadav Ben Yehuda a goodwill ambassador of Nepal.

Addressing the event, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Mr. Yariv Levin expressed his eagerness and respect towards the beauty of Nepal and heart of Nepali People. Minister extended the words of appreciations to the Government of Nepal for this great initiative. He admired the excellent bilateral relations between Nepal and the State of Israel.

Along with Nepali food, cultural portion comprising Manjushree Dance, Lakhe Dance and Thaali Dance became the center of attraction of the event. Tourism promotional brochures, portraits, and maps were distributed to the guests. A corner displaying the Nepali crafts and products was visited and complimented by many guests. About 120 guests including the Members of Knesset (Parliament of the State of Israel), High Level Government Officials, Excellency Ambassadors of Countries from Asia and Pacific Region, Tourism Entrepreneurs, Business Community, Representatives from Airlines, Nepali Diaspora, Media Persons, among others were present in the event.



Embassy of Nepal

Tel Aviv

9 January, 2020