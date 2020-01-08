Press release on Visit Nepal Year 2020 inaugural ceremony in Jeddah

Press Release

The Consulate General of Nepal in Jeddah organized an inaugural Ceremony of Visit Nepal Year 2020 on the evening of January 7, 2020 at Hotel Crown Plaza, Jeddah with gracious presence of H.E. Hani Abdullah Mohammed Kashif, Director of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Makkah Branch as the Chief Guest of the Ceremony. The ceremony was inaugurated by Chief Guest and Acting Consul General of Nepal to Jeddah Mr. Revati Raman Paudel accompanied by Consul Generals from different diplomatic missions by cutting a cake.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Consul General and Consul from various diplomatic missions, Honorary Consuls, distinguished officials from Tourism and Natural Heritage, Civil Aviation and Entertainment, Travel and Tour Operators, representatives from Airlines, Companies and Hotels, Professors and Students from University, delegates from Press, Saudi people who visited Nepal in the past and eminent members of Non Residential Nepali Association participated in the ceremony.

An introductory video along with another session of promotional video and pictures and a brief presentation related to the main tourism destination, nature, culture, wildlife, religion, adventure etc. was shown during the ceremony. Throughout the Ceremony; tourism materials, cultural items, handicrafts, organic items (tea, coffee, alaichi) were displayed in the Hall and distinguished guests keenly observed the promotional materials.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Revati Raman Paudel, Acting Consul General of Nepal to Jeddah highlighted the warm and cordial relations between Nepal and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expressed high regards for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for making the Kingdom economic powerhouse and praised the Kingdom for its unique strength and capabilities. He stated the vision of tourism of both countries which coincides to welcome huge number of tourists and experience the magic of both holy lands. Furthermore, he appealed all the distinguished guests to visit Nepal for the experience of a life time and mentioned about the Visa procedures, availability of hotels for accommodation and delicious foods with warm hospitability of Nepali people which has become a part of the codes of conduct for the Nepalese society.

H.E. Hani Abdullah Mohammed Kashif, Director of the Protocol Department extended best wishes to the campaign endorsed by the Government of Nepal and expected that Nepal will be successful in hosting more than 2 million tourist arrival by the end of this year. He mentioned that he is highly interested to visit Nepal in this Visit Year.

On the Ceremony, a Saudi national who visited Nepal shared his experience while in Nepal with some amazing pictures and extended his sincere thanks to the humble behavior of Nepali people. He wishes to visit Nepal for his vacation in near future and explore the adventure that Nepal offers. A round trip ticket for two couples to visit Nepal was also provided during the ceremony in a special event supported by two Airways in Saudi Arabia operating flights from Jeddah to Kathmandu.

Consulate General of Nepal

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

8 January 2020