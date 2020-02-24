Press release on the message of congratulations to H.E. Mohammad Ashraf Ghani

The Rt. Hon. President Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari has sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on his re-election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

In the message, the President has stated close and friendly bilateral relations between the two countries and hoped for further expansion of potential cooperation on a range of areas of mutual interest.

She has also wished His Excellency’s good health and happiness, and extended the best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Afghanistan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kathmandu

24 February 2020