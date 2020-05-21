Press Release On the 76th Session of the UNESCAP

Nepal has been elected to the Governing Council member of the Asian and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology (APCTT) for three-year term (2020-2023) during the 76th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) today, among other nine member states.

APCTT is a United Nations Regional Institution under the ESCAP. APCTT promotes transfer of technology to and from small- and medium-scale enterprises in Asia and the Pacific.

Nepal’s election to the Governing Council member of the APCTT was the first time after more than six years.

H.E. Mr. Ganesh Prasad Dhakal, Ambassador of Nepal to Thailand and Permanent Representative to the UNESCAP led the Nepali delegation to the virtual 76th Commission Session. The Session adopted two resolutions namely the theme topic on “Strengthening cooperation to promote the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific” and the second on “Regional cooperation to address the socioeconomic effects of pandemics and crises in Asia and the Pacific.”

While delivering a brief statement in the Session, Ambassador Mr. Dhakal highlighted the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy and underscored the need of enhanced level of support and cooperation to the LDCs, LLDCs and SIDS to strengthen their resilience.

The next year’s Commission Session will be held in Bangkok on 26-30 April 2021 on the theme topic of “Building back better from crises through regional cooperation in Asia and the Pacific”.

Embassy of Nepal

Bangkok

21 May 2020