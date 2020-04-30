Press Release on telephone conversation between Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and H.E. President of Israel

Press Release
Prime Minister the Rt. Hon. Mr. K P Sharma Oli held telephone conversation with the President of the State of Israel His Excellency Mr. Reuven Rivlin this afternoon.
The Prime Minister conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of Nepal the Rt. Hon. Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari to the President and friendly people of Israel. The President of Israel warmly reciprocated the sentiments and extended his greetings to the President of Nepal.
The Prime Minister and the President of Israel exchanged views on the measures taken by their respective Governments to fight against COVID-19. The Prime Minister of Nepal admired the steps taken by Israel to contain the pandemic. President Rivlin commended the efforts of the Government of Nepal to effectively contain spread of the virus in Nepal.
The Prime Minister expressed sincere thanks to the Government of Israel for the welfare and protection provided to the Nepali nationals in Israel and expressed confidence that they will continue to receive such support and care. He also informed that the Government of Nepal is taking care of all foreign nationals living in Nepal at this difficult hour. President Rivlin assured that Nepali nationals in Israel will receive protection and care as their own people.
The two leaders also talked on working together during the post-COVID economic recovery phase. Prime Minister Oli underlined the advanced Israeli technology, including the innovative technique of agriculture, from which Nepal can benefit in augmenting agriculture productivity, among others.
The conversation also covered the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Israel this year. The two leaders reiterated their commitments to further strengthening the relations through mutually beneficial economic engagements and exchanging of high level visits to add substance to the occasion.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Singh Durbar
Kathmandu
30 April 2020