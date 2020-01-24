Press Release on Presentation of Credentials by H.E. Ms. Dawa Futi Sherpa, Ambassador of Nepal to Spain

Press Release

Her Excellency Ms. Dawa Futi Sherpa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Nepal to Kingdom of Spain, presented her Letters of Credence to His Majesty King Felipe VI amidst a special ceremony held at Madrid Royal Palace Madrid, on 24 January 2020.

After presenting her credentials His Majesty invited, HE Ambassador, Ms. Sherpa, together with the Secretary General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, to go with him to the Saleta del Nuncio next to the Official Chamber, where they had a short conversation about Nepal and Spain Bilateral relation.

His Majesty congratulated the Ambassador and also expressed his best wishes to the Right Honourable President of Nepal. He fondly remembered his informal visit to Nepal and conveyed his wish to go back to the country again someday. His Majesty expressed his best wishes for Ambassador Sherpa’s successful tenure and expressed happiness on the growing relations between Nepal and Spain over the years. He inquired about the developments on reconstruction efforts after the devastating earthquakes of April 2015 and also the effects of climate change in Nepal.

HE Ms. Sherpa conveyed cordial greetings and message of friendship of the Right Honourable President Mrs. Bidhya Devi Bhandari, and Right Honourable Prime Minister Mr. K P Sharma Oli to His Majesty King Felipe VI. HE Sherpa also thanked His Majesty and the Government of Spain for warmly receiving her in the beautiful country.

The Ambassador updated His Majesty about the current stable political situation of Nepal and the Government’s effort to achieve the long term motto of “Prosperous Nepal Happy Nepali.” She also briefed the Majesty about the climate change event Sagarmatha Sambaad scheduled from 2-4 April 2020 and Visit Nepal Year 2020. She expressed her commitment to exploring more avenues of mutual cooperation and further strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary General and Chief of Protocol from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation. The Chief Protocol Officer of the Royal Palace, the Embassy official and Spanish Media were also present at the ceremony.

Embassy of Nepal

Madrid, Spain

24 January 2020