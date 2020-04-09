Press release on Foreign Minister Gyawali’s Telephone Conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister

Decisions of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 formed under the convenorship of Hon. Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Defense Mr. Ishwar Pokharel 25 March 2020

Resume import and export of goods from Rasuwagadhi and Tatopani border crossing points with China by following the health protocol of the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance shall make necessary coordination regarding this matter.

Continue operation of essential banking services in coordination of Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Finance.

Continue operation of the vehicles that deliver medicines, food items, water, milk, fruits, vegetables, livestock and fishery feeds, baby chicks, and return back. Such vehicles shall not be allowed to carry passengers.

Concerned companies shall arrange means of transportation for the workers involved in the production of medicine or bottling of gas to commute to and from the work. Ministry of Home Affairs shall issue necessary permits for such means of transportation.

Big food stores and shops shall arrange home delivery of necessary food items. For this, Ministry of Home Affairs shall issue permits to the limited number of vehicles.

Local levels shall facilitate the operation of shops at ward level that sell milk, vegetables, fruits and other food items ensuring that there is no crowd, people use masks and sanitizer and maintain physical distance between costumers.

In case there is an urgent need to transport food grains, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies in coordination shall make arrangements for air shipment of such items.

In order to encourage the use of induction stove, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies in coordination shall arrange rebate in electricity and customs tariffs.

Facilitate the return of foreign nationals that are in Nepal with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and are stuck at various places to their respective countries via Tribhuvan International Airport after airlifting them to Kathmandu. If the flight time of these foreign nationals is yet to be fixed, they shall be put in quarantine at hotels near the airport at their own cost during the waiting period.

Local levels shall update daily within each ward under their jurisdiction the records, including health details, of the persons coming from third countries and India. The Local Health Coordinator shall submit daily the details of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 to the Chief District Officer. The Chief District Officer shall send such details to National Emergency Operation Center and the Center shall send daily to National Emergency Health Operation Center by 6 p.m. in the evening.

Provinces and Local Levels shall arrange quarantines and operate them.

Ministry of Communication and Information Technology shall arrange to install four-digit toll free telephone services at the Office of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Population.

Unofficial Translation

Orders Issued by the Government of Nepal as per

the Contagious Diseases Act, 2020 (1963)

Taking into account the imminent spread of COVID-19 throughout Nepal and with a view to containing and eradicating it, the Government of Nepal, exercising the authority given by Article 2 of the Contagious Dieses Act, 2020 (1963), has issued the following orders effective from 6 a.m. of 24 March until 6 a.m. of 31 March 2020:

No one shall come out of home except for essential works like medical treatment, purchasing of food items etc. Fully restrict the movements of all types of public or private passenger vehicles expect those having specific permit or the ones used by health workers and security agencies. Suspend all domestic commercial flights expect those operated by the security agencies and other specifically prescribed flights. For the operation of all other services except the essential services like health, security, food supply, drinking water, diary, electricity, telecommunications, information and communication, customs, quarantine and waste management, concerned heads of office shall arrange the presence of minimum number of employees at office required for office operation and sanction leave for the rest of the employees by ensuring their presence upon call at any required time. Except those producing pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, food items, drinking water, dairy and fuel industries, all other industries and factories operated by private sector shall arrange leave for their workers and employees. Entrepreneurs shall ensure regular supply of medicine and other medicinal items. Those individuals involved in price hike or black marketing or hoarding or hiding of essential goods or obstructing the supply shall be subject to arrest and seizure of the items as per the prevailing laws and such items shall be utilized for the prevention and treatment of the disease. In order to make necessary arrangements for the implementation of this order issued in accordance with sub clause (2) of clause 2 of the Contagious Diseases Act 2020 (1963), designate all Chief District Officers of Nepal. For this purpose, the CDOs may exercise the authority as per the Local Administration Act, 2028 (1971) as required. Person defying or obstructing the implementation of this order issued under the Contagious Diseases Act, 2020 (1964) shall be subject to punishment in according with that Act.

Decisions

Approve the COVID-19 Quarantine Management Standard- 2076 (2020) presented by the task force formed under the convenorship of Hon. Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. Under the leadership of the Ministry of Health and Population, commence from today itself at the Armed Police Force Hospital in Balambu, the work of prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 in coordination of the Doctors from Nepal Army and by mobilizing doctors, nurses and health workers as may be necessary from Nepal Police, Armed Police Force Nepal and the government, community and private sectors. For this, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Finance shall make necessary coordination.

Address to the Nation by Right Honorable Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Control and Prevention of Coronavirus

Respected Brothers and Sisters,

Today, I am here before you not to talk about my health, but to discuss about the public health. Now, the entire world is passing through the most difficult mode in history arisen due to the pandemic of corona virus. Most of the countries in the world are badly affected by this pandemic. Fortunately, no direct effect of this pandemic has yet been seen in Nepal. However, we are not in a position to be complacent from the risk of this pandemic.

Health and security of citizens has always been on my top priority. Aware of the potential risk of corona virus pandemic and of its impact, I have been instructing from the very beginning to the authorities to work by formulating of a clear action plan. Since the very beginning, the government has been making special preparations by devising strategies, such as preventing the pandemic from entering the country, raising awareness, making arrangements for surveillance, quarantine, and treatment of infected persons. All you know that in this process, Nepali students were rescued from Wuhan city of China after five preparatory meetings held under my leadership, and managed quarantine for them.

Before I went to the hospital for my second kidney transplant, I had formed a high-level committee under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Hon. Mr. Ishwor Pokhrel to work in my absence by taking policy leadership to address the problem. Similarly, I had made arrangements to implement the decisions taken by the Action Committee led by the Chief Secretary. The federal government has been carrying out its efforts through these mechanisms in coordination with the provincial governments and local levels.

Sisters and Brothers,

It is not easy to fight against a pandemic. It has become urgent for us to change our behavior and adjust our daily routine for some time. This might bring some unease in our lives. It might affect our habits and daily behaviours. But, we do not have any alternative to defeat the potential contagion. Therefore, in my capacity as the prime minister trusted by you, I would like to request you to:

pay enough attention to hygiene;

wash your hands frequently with soap and water and use sanitizer;

maintain social distance; avoid crowds;

stay at home as far as possible;

do not hoard essential goods;

do not get confused and influenced by misinformation and rumors;

follow the advice of doctors, experts, and technicians;

be patient and restraint;

remain alert but do not panic.

All who have come from infected countries must stay in quarantine for at least 14 days in order to safeguard their own life, to save their families and to save the community from contagion. I am confident that all sisters and brothers will act responsibly at this difficult time.

The government will leave no stone unturned for prevention, control, and treatment of this pandemic. For this, high priority has been placed on providing services from all hospitals all over the country, and making arrangements for adequate medicines and equipments and required human resources. Arrangements have been made to mobilize, with appropriate incentives and high morale, the human resources who have to be directly involved in this task, including doctors, nurses, health workers, and security bodies. Employees and service providers of private sectors shall be encouraged to provide services from home if there is possibility to deliver services electronically.

However, all government employees and private sector employees associated with essential services shall work as usual regularly from their offices.

Arrangements have been made to operate all types of vehicles including private ones that are required for providing public services.

In coordination with the private sector, arrangements have been made for regular supply of essential consumable goods including food items. But, I would like to make it clear that strong legal action will be taken against anyone who, taking advantage of the difficult time, engages in criminal activities such as creation of artificial scarcity, hoarding, black marketing and adulteration in foods.

The Ministry of Finance is meticulously studying the impacts of the global pandemic on Nepal’s overall economy. After analyzing the current and possible impacts on economy, the government will soon bring appropriate programs to save economy from shrinking. The government is sensitive towards the possible adverse impacts of the pandemic on entrepreneurs and workers- the partners of the world of work and will address it accordingly.

Sisters and Brothers,

Bearing in mind our health and security, a compelling situation has arisen to implement following measures in some sectors:

All international flights coming to Nepal have been suspended effective from March 22 until 31.

Putting health security of the passengers at the border points on priority, arrangements will be made for mandatory health checkup to protect from transmission of the corona virus. There will be necessary coordination with the neighboring countries in this regard.

Except the essential services as published in the Nepal Gazette, all other services provided by public, community and private sectors at federal, provincial and local levels will be suspended from March 22 until April 3.

Effective from March 22, long-distance passenger vehicles will be suspended throughout Nepal for some time.

Crowded places like cinema halls have been shut down for the time being.

Teaching learning activities and examinations at schools and universities have been have been postponed for the time being.

Analyzing the situation of the pandemic, additional steps might be taken based on your cooperation.

The Government of Nepal is alert and sensitive to minimize inconveniences as much as possible to Nepali sisters and brothers both inside and outside the country as well as other travelers caused by the above-mentioned arrangements. I would like to assure that the government will remain effortful to end this difficult situation at the earliest and to restore normal life.

It is a matter of happiness that the spirit of national unity to resolve this crisis has been reflected through the unanimously adopted resolution that was presented to the parliament and the views expressed during the all party meeting. I earnestly urge everyone involved in this mission, including government bodies, civil society organizations, media, and others to demonstrate spirit of national solidarity through mutual cooperation.

A large number of Nepali sisters and brothers have been residing outside Nepal. I am aware that due to the corona virus pandemic, there is some inconvenience to you to return back to Nepal. At this time, I would like to request you not to panic and worry and, also request to contact Nepali diplomatic mission in the country of your residence when necessary. I would like to inform you that our missions will help you as much as they can to solve your problem.

Soon after I was discharged from the hospital, I had addressed the video conference of SAARC heads of state and governments initiated by the Prime Minister of India His Excellency Mr. Narendra Modi. I had made commitment that Nepal would also contribute to the joint fund proposed by the Indian Prime Minister to fight against corona virus pandemic. I would like to announce that Nepal will contribute one hundred million rupees to this fund. In order to fight against this pandemic, we are committed to join hands with our neighbors, regional friends and international community in the spirit of mutual goodwill and cooperation.

With your support, we will be able to protect people from potential infection of corona virus that has emerged as a pandemic. I would like to thank the private sector, different organizations, both neighbors, other friendly countries, and international community for all kinds of goodwill and support we have received so far towards achieving this goal. I am confident to receive continued cooperation from neighbors, other friendly countries and international organizations in the days to come.

I have heard about the discussions you had regarding my willpower and high morale as the main factors for speedy recovery after my kidney transplant and subsequent treatment. At this hour, the country demands our strong will power and high morale. I am confident that our will power, high morale and unity will play a decisive role in moving ahead by controlling and defeating the pandemic of corona virus.

We strongly fought against the devastating earthquake of 2015 and the adversities arisen thereafter. I have no doubts that all sisters and brothers will stand together and provide full support at this difficult hour.

Thank you.

