Press Release on Nepal’s Participation in the BIOFACH and VIVANESS 2020, Nuremberg, Germany

Press Release

Nepal successfully took part in the BIOFACH and VIVANESS 2020, an international organic herbal fair held on February 12-15, 2020 in Nuremberg City, Germany.

During the Fair, Nepal showcased its unique himalayan organic herbs and herbal products for the first time with a separate Nepal Pavilion at the Fair. Nine prominent herbs and herbal producing companies of Nepal took part in the Fair which ended on February 15, 2020. In total area of 80 square meters of the Nepal Pavilion, nine Nepali companies and Embassy of Nepal presented their products and services to the visitors and business people from their separate stalls.

The Ministry of Forest and Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal joined hands with the Embassy of Nepal to Germany, Import Promotion Desk (IPD), Germany, Nepal Herbs & Herbal Producers’ Association (NEHHPA) to present and further promote Nepali products to German and other international buyers during the Fair.

Ambassador of Nepal to Germany H.E. Mr. Ramesh Prasad Khanal, Dr. Ms. Julia Hoffman, Head of IPD Germany and Mr. Govinda Ghimire, President of the NEHHPA jointly inaugurated the Nepal Pavilion at the BIOFACH & VIVANESS 2020 on February 12, 2020 amid a grand ceremony at the Nuremberg Fairgrounds (Nuremberg Messe), Germany. Representatives of OAV(German-Asia Pacific Business Association)’s Regional Manager for South Asia Ms. Kimora Klug and BWA(Federal Association for Economic development and Foreign Trade’s Senate Member Mr. Deniz Kaya were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, H. E. Mr. Khanal highlighted the unique featrues of Nepali herbs and herbal products and expressed hope to further promotion of Nepali products through such high level participation in the Fair. Having a great potential and demands of Himalayan organic herbal products worldwide, Nepal could grasp this opportunity to bring in prosperity to people in the remote areas while protecting and preserving ecological balance for sustainable development, he added.

On the occasion, Dr. Ms. Hoffman expressed her happiness to see the Nepal Pavilion for the first time at such a reputed international herbal fair and assured full and continued cooperation of the IPD to further enhance markets for the Nepali herbs and herbal products in Germany in future too.

After the inauguration, Nepali official delegation along with special guests from Germany visited the Nepali stalls and availed information about the products put on display by Nepali companies.

The Embassy of Nepal also promoted the Visit Nepal Year 2020 through the distribution of posters and brochures on Nepali tourism products to the BIOFACH visitors from it’s stall. Various videos related to the VNY 2020 were also displayed on the occasion.

Embassy of Nepal, Berlin, Germany

February 16, 2020