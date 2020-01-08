Press Release on Launching of VNY 2020 Campaign in Thailand

Press Release

Embassy of Nepal organized the Launching Programme of Visit Nepal Year 2020 Campaign in Bangkok yesterday evening. H. E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand attended the Program as Chief Guest. H. E. Mr. Supachai Phosu, Second Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and H.E. Mr. Poramase Ngampiches, Vice Minister of Culture of Thailand were also present on the occasion.

While welcoming the guests, Ambassador of Nepal to Thailand H. E. Mr. Ganesh Prasad Dhakal highlighted the objectives of Visit Nepal Year 2020 and requested travel tour agencies, media persons, Non-Resident Nepali Association, Thai-Nepali Association, Nepali diaspora, tourism goodwill ambassadors, Honorary Consuls and well-wishers to extend support and cooperation to make the Visit Nepal Year 2020 Campaign a grand success. In this respect, the Ambassador urged the guests especially the travel tour agencies, media persons and NRNA to highlight the major attractions of Nepal and promote Visit Nepal Year 2020 through social media and others means individually and through their respective organizations. He also requested the international airlines to operate direct flight to Gautam Buddha International Airport after its operationalization.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports of Thailand expressed his views that Nepal is a dream destination among travelers from all over the world due to the abundance of natural beauty, tradition and culture. The Minister said Nepal is home to the biggest Buddhist pilgrimage site in the world, Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, which attracts Buddhists and people of other faiths to pay respect and to experience the essence of Buddhism. The Minister further expressed that Nepal and Thailand share many similarities in terms of being a dream destination among travelers, globally renowned warm hospitality and diversity of tourism resources. H. E. Minister congratulated the Government of Nepal in welcoming the new decade with the Visit Nepal Year 2020 and wished the utmost success of Visit Nepal Year 2020.

Chief Guest and Ambassador jointly launched the Programme by lighting the traditional Nepali lamp.

On the occasion, Ambassador presented Certificates of Recognition to Mr. Vitidnan Rojanapanich and Mr. Krit Kunplin, who were recently appointed as Tourism Goodwill Ambassador for the Visit Nepal Year 2020. The Tourism Goodwill Ambassadors also spoke briefly about their experiences of Nepal and expressed their commitment to promote Visit Nepal Year 2020 in Thailand.

Visit Nepal Year 2020 promotional banners were displayed, promotional video clips were screened and promotional materials were distributed during the event.

The program was attended by Executive Secretary of UNESCAP, ambassadors of South Asia and accredited countries with their spouses, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Ministry of Culture, representatives of travel and tour agencies, media persons, representatives of NRNA- Thailand and TNA, friends and well-wishers of Nepal.

Embassy of Nepal, Bangkok

8 January 2020