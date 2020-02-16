Press Release on Israel and Cyprus visit of Honorable Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal

Press Release

Honorable Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal Mr. Yogesh Bhattarai visited the State of Israel from 10 to 13 February 2020 at the invitation of Israeli Tourism Minister H. E. Yariv Levin to participate in International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

After a formal program comprising a breakfast meeting, ribbon cutting ceremony and a short visit of Nepali and other stalls in IMTM exhibition, the Minister had a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Mr. Yariv Levin on 11 February. Two Ministers discussed on various tourism related matters including the ways of connecting two countries with direct flights. The meeting between Minister Bhattarai and Israeli Minister of Agriculture Mr. Tzachi Hanegbi was also held on the same day in Jerusalem. The meeting was focused on boosting up the ongoing process of establishing Agricultural Centers of Excellence in Nepal.

Honorable Minister participated on “Arava Open Day”, the largest agricultural exhibition in Israel, jointly organized by MASHAV, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel and Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT) on 12 February followed by a tour and luncheon organized by KLP Maman, the largest company in Israel.

Minister Bhattarai met with the Minister of Economy of the State of Israel Mr. Eli Cohen on 13 February followed by a Jerusalem tour organized by Israeli Ministry of Tourism. After the tour, the Minister, as a Chief Guest, addressed “Nepal Evening 2020” organized jointly by the Embassy of Nepal and Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

Honorable Minister also visited the Republic of Cyprus on 14 & 15 February 2020 to officially inaugurate Visit Nepal Year 2020 in Cyprus.

The Minister met with his Cypriot counterpart Mr. Savvas Perdios in the Ministry on 14 February. The two Ministers, in their discussion, covered various areas of bilateral cooperation. The Minister had a meeting with the President of House of Representatives Mr. Demetris Syllouris. Minister highlighted the major points of Nepal’s Political and governance system, tourism and economic aspects during the meeting.

Minister also met with a delegation from some companies and Nepali community in Israel and Cyprus and returned to Nepal on 15 February.

Embassy of Nepal,

Tel Aviv

16 February 2020