Press Release on Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with High Commissioner for Human Rights

Press Release

Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs meets with High Commissioner for Human Rights

Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali met with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms. Michelle Bachelet at the margin of the ongoing 43rd session of the Human Right Council in Geneva today.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the active role of the High Commissioner in the universal promotion and protection of all human rights. He appreciated the High Commissioner’s focus on the impacts of climate change and human rights and appraised her of Nepal’s emphasis on global dialogue and joint action in ensuring the achievement of sustainable development goals. He shared with the High Commissioner that Nepal would host a global dialogue – Sagarmatha Sambaad in Kathmandu with the theme of ‘Climate Change, Mountains and the Future of Humanity’ in its first episode.

The High Commissioner appreciated Nepal’s contribution as a member of the Human Rights Council to the promotion and protection of human rights and noted the progress made by Nepal in the field of human rights. She also underlined the importance of sustaining peace, promoting freedom of press and the role of civil society, and consulting victims in the transitional justice process of Nepal.

The Foreign Minister also updated the High Commissioner on the continuing progress in transitional justice process through the work of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) and Commission of Investigation on Enforced Disappeared Persons (CIEDP) and informed her of the recent appointments of members to the TRC and CIEDP. He reiterated Nepal’s firm commitment to concluding the process in accordance with the Comprehensive Peace Accord, directive of the Supreme Court, relevant international commitments, concerns of the victims, and the ground realities.

Global concerns of climate change, health, sustainable development as well as progress of Nepal in the reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake also figured during the meeting.

The Foreign Minister renewed his invitation to the High Commissioner for a visit to Nepal at a mutually convenient time.

The Foreign Minister is leaving Switzerland on 27 February 2020 upon completion of the High-level Segment of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council.

Permanent Mission of Nepal to the United Nations in Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland

26 February 2020

Download (PDF, Unknown)