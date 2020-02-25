Press Release on Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs addresses the High-level Segment of the 43 rd Session of the Human Rights Council

Minister for Foreign Affairs Hon. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali addressed the High-level Segment of the 43rd Session of the Human Rights Council today.

In his statement, the Hon. Foreign Minister mentioned that the world is commemorating the year 2020 as the year of 100 years of Multilateralism; 75th Anniversary of the United Nations; and 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which remind us of our determination to maintaining world peace, protecting human rights and fundamental freedom, and embracing socio-economic progress.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the Constitution of Nepal is founded on universally recognized human rights and such other principles as inclusive multiparty democratic polity, pluralism, the rule of law, and representative and accountable government. He also apprised the international community of Nepal’s constitutional and legal provisions of independent judiciary, press freedom, religious freedom and measures of inclusion of different sections of society to the political and public life, among others.

He also mentioned about the commitments and progress made by Nepal for the rights of child and rights of persons with disabilities as well as the progress made by Nepal towards gender equality and women empowerment.

Noting that Nepal present a unique case of homegrown and successful peace process, he expressed commitment to concluding the transitional justice process in an equally unique way.

Hon. Minister called upon the joint efforts in national, regional and international level for the protection of rights of migrant workers and combating trafficking of persons.

Hon. Minister informed the international community about Nepal’s initiation of a multi-stakeholder global dialogue forum – Sagarmatha Sambaad, to be hosted in Kathmandu in April 2020.

Earlier in the afternoon today, the Hon. Foreign Minister attended a reception hosted by Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal H.E Mr. Mani Prasad Bhattarai and had interaction with dignitaries including the President of the Human Rights Council and members of the diplomatic community in Geneva. During the reception, Hon. Minister addressed the diplomatic community, appraised them of Nepal’s engagement in the works of Human Rights Council and requested for their valuable support to Nepal’s candidature for the re-election as member of the Human Rights Council for the term of 2021-2023.

During the reception, Hon. Minister also introduced Ms. Bandana Rana, Nepal’s candidate for member of the CEDAW Committee for her re-election for the second term of 2021-2024 and sought for their valuable support.

On the side-lines today, Hon. Minister held bilateral meeting with Special Representative for Human Rights of the European Union, H.E. Mr. Eamon Gilmore. Matters pertaining to further strengthening cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fronts between Nepal and EU were discussed during the meeting.

Permanent Mission of Nepal to United Nations in Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland

25 February 2020