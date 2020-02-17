Press release on Hon. Foreign Minister’s Visit to Banglagesh -Day 01

Press Release

Hon. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, arrived in Dhaka today on a three-day official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of His Excellency Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. He was received by H.E Dr. Banshidhar Mishra, Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh; H.E Mashfee Binte Shams, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Nepal and Mr. Mohammad Sarwar Mahmood, Director General , South Asia Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

He had a meeting this afternoon with H.E Mr. Tipu Munshi, Hon. Minister for Commerce of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. During the meeting both the Ministers discussed various issues of bilateral interests on trade, transit, connectivity and energy between two countries. Both the Ministers agreed to enhance the existing bilateral co-operation in these areas.

Hon. Minister will have delegation level meeting with his counterparts on 18 February 2020.

Later in the evening, Hon. Minister had an interactive session with the journalist and media person of Bangladesh at the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka.

The Embassy of Nepal hosted a reception in honor of Hon. Foreign Minister of Nepal, and the Nepali delegates where Ambassadors, High Commissioners from SAARC and BIMSTEC countries, former Bangladesh Ambassadors to Nepal, Diplomatic Community, Think tanks, journalists, friends of Nepal and Nepali diaspora in Dhaka were present.

Hon. Minister is accompanied by the Foreign Secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies and Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

Embassy of Nepal

Dhaka

17 February 2020