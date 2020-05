Press Release

The Government of Nepal is grieved over the loss of lives and destruction of properties in West Bengal, India by Cyclone Amphan recently. The Government of Nepal extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members of the deceased as well as to the Government of India. It also wishes speedy recovery of those injured.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singha Durbar

Kathmandu

22 May 2020