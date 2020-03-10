Press release on congratulation message sent by Hon. Foreign Minister on the appointment of new Foreign Minister of Malaysia





Press Release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Honourable Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has sent a message of congratulations to His Excellency YB Dato’ Seri Hishammuddin bin Tun Hussein on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia.

In the message, Hon. Gyawali has expressed his confidence that the bilateral relations between Nepal and Malaysia would be further strengthened during the tenure of Foreign Minister Hussein.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Government of Nepal

Kathmandu

10 March 2020

