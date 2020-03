Prime Minister the Right Honorable Mr. KP Sharma Oli has sent message of congratulations to His Excellency YAB Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Muhyiddin bin Haji Mohd. Yassin on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

While wishing the new Prime Minister a successful tenure of Office, the Right Honorable Prime Minister has expressed the hope that Nepal-Malaysia relations will be further strengthened during his tenure.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Singhdurbar

Kathmandu

4 March 2020

