Press release on 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal and Pakistan

Press Release
Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H. E. Mr. Makhdoom Shah Qureshi exchanged the messages of congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and Pakistan.
In their messages, both the Foreign Ministers have expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust, understanding and cooperation.
Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has emphasized on the potentials for the development of bilateral relations covering the areas like trade, tourism, investment and people to people contact, among others.
Nepal and Pakistan established diplomatic relations on 20 March 1960.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Kathmandu
21 March 2020