Press release on 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between Nepal and Australia

On the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and Australia, Honourable Mr. Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Her Excellency Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia exchanged messages of felicitations expressing their happiness on the excellent state of bilateral relations.

In the messages, both the Foreign Ministers have expressed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries and people based on mutual trust, understanding and cooperation.

Nepal and Australia established diplomatic relations on 15 February 1960.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kathmandu

15 February 2020