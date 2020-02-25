Press Release on the 4th Nepal-Pakistan bilateral political consultation concluded in Islamabad

The Fourth Bilateral Political Consultations of Nepal and Pakistan was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad today. Foreign Secretary of Nepal Mr. Shanker Das Bairagi and Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Mr. Sohail Mahmood led their respective delegations.

The two sides took stock of the various aspects of bilateral relations and exchanged views on further promoting cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, education, sports, culture, and people-to-people relations. Both sides shared views on organizing various programs to mark the 60th year of Nepal-Pakistan bilateral relations. Discussions were held on exchanging high-level visits and to work collectively in addressing global issues including climate change. The regional and international issues of mutual interests were discussed on the occasion.

In the afternoon, the Foreign Secretary of Nepal paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan expressed happiness on the concluding of the 4th Foreign Secretary-level talks. Mr. Bairagi also briefed about the importance of the forthcoming Sagarmatha Sambaad to be held in Kathmandu.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan was accompanied by the senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan during the meeting. Also present on the occasion from the Nepali side were the Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan and Joint Secretary at South Asia Division of Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Secretary, Mr. Bairagi, is leaving Islamabad for the United Arab Emirates early morning tomorrow.

25 February 2020

Embassy of Nepal

Islamabad

