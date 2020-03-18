Press Release
Rt. Hon. Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal, has extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to His Excellency Mr. Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh, and Her Excellency Mrs. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Father of Nation of Bangladesh, through video message.
In her message, the Rt. Hon. President admired the ideals of Bangabandhu and his contribution to the nation building and socio-economic development of Bangladesh. She has stated that Nepal and Bangladesh have tremendous potentials for the development of bilateral relationship, covering such areas, as trade, tourism, investment, connectivity, and people to people contacts, among others.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Singhdurbar, Kathmandu
18 March 2020