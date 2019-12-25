Menu
Primary Menu
Skip to content
HOME
ABOUT US
About MoFA
MoFA History
Organization
Minister
Officials
Divisions/Sections/Unit
Departments
Liaison Office, Birgunj
Institute of Foreign Affairs
FOREIGN RELATIONS
Nepal’s Foreign Policy
Nepal’s Bilateral Relations
Nepal’s Regional Affairs
Nepal and SAARC
Nepal and BIMSTEC
4th BIMSTEC
Nepal and ACD
Nepal and SCO
DIPLOMATIC MISSION
Nepalese Missions Overseas
Embassy of Nepal
Permanent Mission of Nepal to UN
Consulates General of Nepal
Foreign Missions Accredited to Nepal
Residential Diplomatic Missions
Non-Residential Diplomatic Missions
Diplomatic List
CONSULAR AFFAIRS
For Nepalese Citizens
Consular Services
Passport
For Foreigners Visiting Nepal
Visa Information
Travel Notice
NRN
MEDIA
Right to Information
Proactive Disclosure
Magh 2075
Baisakh 2076
National Days
Press Release
Press Conferences
Publications
Photo Gallery
Video Gallery
ABOUT NEPAL
Nepal Profile
History of Nepal
Investment In Nepal
Tourism in Nepal
Culture & Society of Nepal
Nepal Govt. Portal
CONTACT
BGC
Press Release
Posted on
December 25, 2019
Share Us ...
Facebook
Twitter
Linkedin
email
Print
Scroll Up
HOME
ABOUT US
About MoFA
MoFA History
Organization
Minister
Officials
Divisions/Sections/Unit
Departments
Liaison Office, Birgunj
Institute of Foreign Affairs
FOREIGN RELATIONS
Nepal’s Foreign Policy
Nepal’s Bilateral Relations
Nepal’s Regional Affairs
Nepal and SAARC
Nepal and BIMSTEC
4th BIMSTEC
Nepal and ACD
Nepal and SCO
DIPLOMATIC MISSION
Nepalese Missions Overseas
Embassy of Nepal
Permanent Mission of Nepal to UN
Consulates General of Nepal
Foreign Missions Accredited to Nepal
Residential Diplomatic Missions
Non-Residential Diplomatic Missions
Diplomatic List
CONSULAR AFFAIRS
For Nepalese Citizens
Consular Services
Passport
For Foreigners Visiting Nepal
Visa Information
Travel Notice
NRN
MEDIA
Right to Information
Proactive Disclosure
Magh 2075
Baisakh 2076
National Days
Press Release
Press Conferences
Publications
Photo Gallery
Video Gallery
ABOUT NEPAL
Nepal Profile
History of Nepal
Investment In Nepal
Tourism in Nepal
Culture & Society of Nepal
Nepal Govt. Portal
CONTACT
BGC