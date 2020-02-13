HE Ambassador Dawa Futi Sherpa invites UNWTO’s General Secretary to Sagarmatha Sambaad

Press Release

HE Ambassador Dawa Futi Sherpa Discusses Nepal Tourism with Executive Director of United Nations World Tourism Organization, Mr. Zhu Shanzhong; invites UNWTO to Sagarmatha Sambaad

Her Excellency Ambassador Dawa Futi Sherpa called on Mr. Zhu Shanzhong, Executive Director of United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), to discuss Nepal’s tourism sector and to formally invite UNWTO’s General Secretary to Nepal for the Sagarmartha Sambaad in April.

HE Sherpa spoke about the importance of tourism for Nepal and the contribution of the tourism sector to the country’s economy. The two also discussed about various collaborative possibilities between UNWTO and the Embassy of Nepal in Spain to promote Nepal as a tourism destination among Spaniards.

During the meeting, Mr. Shanzhong urged for Nepal’s pro-active participation in the forthcoming 32nd joint meeting of the Regional Commissions for Asia Pacific and South Asia in Sri Lanka, in June this year. He expressed UNWTO’s willingness to assist with the ongoing National Tourism Strategy Plan, aligning it closer to the Sustainable Development Goals agendas.

HE Sherpa also briefed Mr. Shanzhong on the climate conference Sagarmatha Sambaad being held in Kathmandu in April. She presented the invitation letter for HE. Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili, the Secretary General of UNWTO, to Mr. Shanzhong. Appreciating the concept of Sagarmatha Sambad, he expressed his best wishes for the event’s success and he will soon confirm about UNWTO’s participation in it.

Mr. Harry Hwang, Deputy Director of Regional Department for Asia and Pacific, Ms. Eun Ji Tae, Department Officer of Regional Department for Asia and Pacific, and Ms. Karishma Adhikari from the Embassy of Nepal also participated in the meeting.



11 February, 2020

Embassy of Nepal, Madrid