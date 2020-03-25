Decision of the 12th Meeting of HLCC on VOVID-19- 24 March 2020 and its Unofficial Translation

Decisions of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19
Meeting no. 12, 24 March 2020
The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 constituted by the Government of Nepal through its decision of 01 March 2020 under the convenorship of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Hon. Mr. Ishwar Pokhrel has taken the following decisions:
-
As the Government of Nepal has been doing all possible for the protection of foreign nationals staying in Nepal during the present COVID-19 Pandemic, request all friendly countries through diplomatic channel for the protection and safety of Nepali nationals in the countries of their residence. Likewise, call upon all Nepali nationals abroad to stay in safety and composure in the countries wherever they are. Nepali diplomatic missions abroad shall inform about the decisions and steps taken by the Government of Nepal to Nepali nationals staying abroad through regular dissemination of information.
-
Allow entry for one time to Nepali nationals who had started their journey before the decision of the Government of Nepal on 22 March 2020 to restrict the movement through international border points effective from 6 a.m. of 24 March 2020 and have arrived at the border points through various land routes and are stranded. Concerned provincial governments and local levels shall arrange mandatory health screening and at put in quarantine for least 14 days for the persons entering Nepal this way.
-
Commence the testing of COVID-19 at the earliest from the laboratories of B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences – Dharan, Pokhara Institute of Health Sciences – Pokhara and Bheri Hospital- Nepalgunj. For this, Ministry of Health and Population shall arrange necessary testing kits and training. Until the laboratory testing services do not come into operation in those places, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation in coordination with the Ministry of Health and Population shall arrange to bring the collected swab from Biratnagar and Nepalgunj by air to Kathmandu for testing.
-
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall coordinate with the friendly neighbours China and India to bring at the earliest the essential medicines, equipments and medical logistics necessary for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 contagion in Nepal.
-
Department of Health Services shall issue today itself a public notice again for the earliest supply of essential medicines, equipments and treatment materials necessary for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 contagion. After having discussion with the related suppliers tomorrow, the Department shall arrange the supply of such materials by 28 March 2020. The Government of Nepal shall make necessary arrangements in case there is any problem in the shipment of such materials to be supplied to the Department.
-
Regarding the movement of vehicles, diplomatic missions, individuals and institutions enjoying diplomatic immunities and privileges shall be exempted. Similarly, movements shall be allowed on the basis of their identity cards to the media persons holding valid Press Pass; persons involved in health services, including doctors, nurses, pharmacist, technicians of the laboratories; people involved in the production, shipment and distribution of medicines; and all those involved in medical treatment.
-
As the Government of Nepal has already established “COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund” for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19, any other agencies or institutions shall not establish separate fund for the same purpose. If such fund has already been established, amounts shall be deposited in such funds only from the institutions and individuals under those promoters. The amount thus collected shall be mandatorily deposited every week to the account number 196000001101 of the fund established by the Government of Nepal at Rastriya Banijya Bank. This information shall be disseminated to all through a public notice.
-
Secretariat of High-level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 is located at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. A public notice shall be issued to contact Mr. Narayan Prasad Bidari (Contact No. 9848594983), Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and Member Secretary of the Coordination Committee for any suggestions and information with regard to the decisions of the High-level Committee and with regard to the deposit of amount to “COVID-19 Prevention, Control and Treatment Fund” established by the Government of Nepal.