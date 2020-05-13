Press release on terrorist attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital in Afghanistan

Press Release
The Government of Nepal is grieved to learn the death of newborn babies, mothers, nurses and other people in a terrorist attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi Hospital in Kabul and other areas of Afghanistan yesterday.
The Government of Nepal condemns this heinous act of terrorism. While expressing sincere condolences to the family members of the deceased and the Government of Afghanistan, it also wishes speedy recovery of those injured.
As a friendly country of South Asia, Nepal is always in favour of peace, security, stability and economic development of Afghanistan.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Singh Durbar,
Kathmandu
13 May 2020