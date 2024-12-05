Statement by Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Mr. K P Sharma Oli at Nepal-China Business Forum

(Beijing, 4 December 2024)

His Excellency Mr. Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of PRC (TBC)

Members of the Chinese and Nepali Business Community,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Namaskar!! Ni hao! and a very Good Afternoon to you all!

I am very pleased to address this important gathering of the prominent business leaders from Nepal and China.

I thank Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and Embassy of Nepal in Beijing for organizing this forum.

This forum is instrumental to bring business leaders from Nepal and China together, provide platform to discuss matters of mutual interest, and help establish business to business linkages in the spirit of win-win cooperation.

Dear Friends,

Nepal and China are close neighbors and good friends. We have a historic, multi-dimensional and deep-rooted relationship. We are not only linked by mountains and rivers but we are also connected by culture and centuries long economic relations.

Our relations are firmly based on strong foundation of the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-existence which we call Panchsheel. Respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and political independence as well as mutual trust, understanding and cooperation are the cornerstone of Nepal-China relations.

Trade, commerce and economic relations between our two countries are not a new phenomenon. Ancient traders from both countries were pioneers of our economic ties.

Nepal used to be an entrepot for trade between Tibet and South Asia centuries ago. Today, the Chinese economy has achieved significant height, and Nepal takes pride in the unprecedented rise of China. Nepal is keen to develop a symbiotic linkage between Nepali and Chinese economy.

Nepal attaches profound significance to its relations with China, a country which has already been the largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity and is likely to become the largest economy in terms of nominal gross domestic product also within a decade.

After nearly double-digit economic growth during the last four decades, today, China has the largest share in international trade, tourism, contract business, more than a quarter of global foreign currency reserves, and a dominant share in global ICT business.

In view of getting benefit from vibrant Chinese economy, Nepal is aspiring for deeper economic integration through better connectivity, investment, and people to people relation.

This forum is an excellent platform to establish partnership between business community of two countries for mutual benefit.

Dear Friends,

Nepal has entered an era of political stability and socio-economic development. We have settled all major political issues and now focused on economic transformation.

We must speed up the pace of economic growth to realize our national aspiration- ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’. In this juncture, we are in need of enhanced cooperation in aid, trade, investment, and technology transfer from friendly neighbors such as China.

My government, formed in collaboration with two major political parties- Nepali Congress and Nepal Communist Party (UML), is itself an assurance of political and policy stability.

This government is determined to undertake various reforms in legal, regulatory and operational measures to create a business-friendly environment. In fact, we have already taken several measures to simplify foreign investment. The investment threshold is kept minimal for the foreign investors.

The Government of Nepal is committed to protecting the legitimate interests of the business community.

We see the vital role of private sector in the overall development process of Nepal.

The Constitution of Nepal guarantees private property rights. The Foreign Investment and Technology Transfer Act 2019 opens almost all sectors to the foreign investment. It guarantees the non-nationalization of the private investment and repatriation of profit and capital.

Our banking system is sound, and banks are adequately capitalized for reasonable size of debt financing of projects. Capital market is deepening with emerging new institutions and participants thereby making possible larger equity financing for projects.

Nepal, being a member of multilateral investment guarantee association, assures investors to be confident on security of their investment.

Dear Friends,

We are making Nepal an attractive investment destination. Indicators show that Nepal has stable macro-economic situation with low public debt, resilient fiscal and financial systems and strong balance of payments position.

Over the past few years, our economy has been growing steadily. Balance of payment is getting better. Foreign currency reserves are increasing and sufficient to serve more than a year’s import of goods and services. Inflation is within control and remains at less than 5 per cent at the moment.

The rate of return on most foreign investment has remained very attractive, and repatriation of profit and capital remains easy. Several multinational companies operating in Nepal, including the Chinese ones, are already enjoying attractive rate of returns.

Nepal has one of the most-favorable business climates in South Asia, as revealed by IMF and World bank reports and sovereign credit rating done by an international rating agency. As we have secured BB minus, we aim at welcoming larger foreign investment to Nepal.

Dear friends,

Investing in Nepal can be one of the best choices for foreign investors. They receive a number of advantages and incentives. We have ensured easier visa schemes, relaxed taxation provisions as well as exemptions and waivers over certain fiscal obligations.

Nepal has a sizeable market with considerable population size of 30 million. Almost all Nepali products enjoy duty-free access to Indian and Chinese markets. It shows a huge market potential of Nepali goods and services.

Government of Nepal has made necessary arrangements for the swift investment in Nepal. Investment Board Nepal, which is chaired by myself, is entrusted with the responsibility of facilitating foreign investment. Likewise, we have launched ‘One-Window’ system through which we provide all necessary services relating to investment.

Dear Friends,

As I have spoken earlier, Nepal has comparative advantage in several sectors such as energy, agriculture, tourism, ICT, health, and education, among others.

We have a huge source of renewable energy such as hydro, solar and wind among others. We have also potential of green hydrogen. Chinese investors would harness the opportunities available in these sectors.

Nepal is a country of beautiful nature and unique culture that make it an attractive destination for foreign tourists. Considering the huge tourism potential, we invite you to invest in tourism infrastructures such as hotels, resorts, adventure and sports tourism, film industry, cable car and pod way and airlines services.

In Nepali culture ‘Atighi Dewo Bhawa’: meaning ‘guest is God. Hospitality is in the DNA of Nepali culture.

Information Communication Technology (ICT) is another attractive area of investment in Nepal. I believe this sector will be one of the top priorities of the Chinese investors.

There is also huge potential for agriculture-based industry.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The economic and development cooperation between our two countries is increasing year by year. China is not only the top source country for FDI but also the second-largest trading partner of Nepal.

I assure you that foreign investment in Nepal is safe and secure.

With the development of Trans-Himalayan Multidimensional Connectivity Network, China-Nepal Friendship Industrial Park, Agro-Industrial Demonstration Park, International Exhibition Center along with strong connectivity and robust infrastructure, I am confident that Nepal will be not only a bilateral but also a regional hub for trade and investment.

I encourage the business community from both the countries to work together for mutual benefit. Your increased collaboration and partnership will contribute to further enhancing our economic cooperation. I believe the private sector is the real engine of economic growth and prosperity.

My government is ready to address your every concern and ensure security of your investment. I request you to visit Nepal, explore the business opportunities, and make green-field investment to secure attractive return on your capital.

I am confident that Nepali private sector joining this forum today is ready to collaborate with you in the spirit of shared benefit.

I wish a great success of this forum and look forward to welcoming you in Nepal to do business.

Thank you all! धन्यवाद! Xie Xie!