Statement by H.E. Ms. Sewa Lamsal, Foreign Secretary of the Government of Nepal in the 5th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum

(Yunnan Province, Kunming, 24 July 2024)

Hon. Chair Person,

Excellencies,

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen

Namaskar! चाव साङ हाव ! A very good morning!!

I am very pleased to address this important Forum today.

I extend my profound gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China and the Government of Yunnan Province for jointly organizing the 5th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum and providing me with the opportunity to share Nepal’s perspective.

I would like to appreciate the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the organizers of the program for the warm reception and rich hospitality accorded to me and my delegation ever since our arrival in this beautiful spring city, Kunming.

I extend my best wishes for the complete success of this Forum.

Distinguished Guests,

As an important platform for intergovernmental and high-level policy dialogue, this Forum remains significant to garner collective synergy for the enhanced level of economic and trade cooperation as well as people-to people exchanges in South Asia region.

The theme of the 5th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum, Expand Consensus for Regional Development is both timely and relevant. The Forum can play a key role in promoting cooperation in South Asia region which treasures huge development potential in the region and beyond.

Regular and successful convening of the Expo and such Forum is the testimony of common wishes of participating countries for shared future and aspirations. I am confident that the Forum will be instrumental to this end.

Excellencies,

Nepal attaches high significance to the Forum and the Expo. Yunnan Province has a great potential to bridge and promote inter-regional cooperation due to its geographical proximity with South and South East Asia.

China-South Asia partnership is about connectivity, prosperity and future outlook that is instrumental to narrow down the gaps and deepen the mutual understanding and cooperation.

The Forum, including the Expo has not only provided important opportunities to the producers and consumers to be closer to each other for their mutual benefit, but also created an opportunity to bring both governments and private sectors from the region at one place to work for mutual benefits.

Both Nepal and Yunnan Province of China serve as a vital gateway to South Asia. Nepal is eager to work with the Government of China to further elevate cooperation in the areas such as trade, tourism, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

Nepal and Yunnan have even deeper connection which is growing continuously. The sister city relations between Pokhara and Kunming, a large number of Nepali students pursuing higher studies in the Universities of Yunnan, exchange of high-level visits, have further contributed to consolidate these relations. Moreover, direct flights from Kunming city to Kathmandu is another privilege for our people.

Distinguished Guests,

Recently, Nepal successfully organized the Third Nepal Investment Summit 2024. We are encouraged by the participation of big number of the Chinese investors in the Summit. The presence of Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Association (CIDCA) along with other high-level officials from China, including from the private sector played a crucial role in strengthening the economic ties between our two countries.

China is the largest source country of FDI and the second largest trading partner of Nepal. A big number of the Chinese tourists visit Nepal every year. We are jointly celebrating Visit Nepal year 2025 in China on the happy occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Nepal and China. I would like to take this opportunity to invite our friends from China to visit Nepal.

Nepal appreciates the Government of China for providing duty free quota free access to more than eight thousand Nepali products. However, a huge trade deficit exists. There is a need to consider the matter with priority for providing a wider preferential trading facilities to Nepali products.

Nepal is set to graduate from the LDC status by 2026. During and after the graduation, Nepal needs enhanced and commensurate level of resources and technology in its development efforts. I am confident that Nepal will receive more cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, infrastructure development and technology transfer, from our development partners, including our friend China.

Excellencies,

Nepal and China enjoy close and cordial relationship. We enjoy age-old relations built on strong foundations of mutual trust, friendship and good neighbourliness. China has remained a reliable and long-standing development partner of Nepal. Nepal firmly adheres to the One China Principle. Nepal is committed to not allow its territory to use against any country.

Regular exchange of high-level visits at all levels, from both sides over the years have contributed to enhance our relations and expand the areas of cooperation. Recently, we held Foreign Secretary level mechanism’s meeting in Kathmandu successfully.

I am happy to share that Nepal joined the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative. We applaud China for taking this initiative at the UN.

The Government of Nepal attaches great significance to the Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening the development Cooperation in Building the Trans-Himalayan Multidimensional Connectivity Network. We are confident of further strengthening the relations with China in multiple areas of cooperation in the future.

With these words, I conclude by congratulating the host of the 8th China- South Asia Exposition on the successful inauguration of the Expo yesterday and inviting me in the Expo.

I wish the 5th China-South Asia Cooperation Forum and the 8th South China Exposition a great success.

Thank You! शे शे!!!