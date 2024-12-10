Press Release

Hon. Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba met with His Excellency Xavier Bettel, the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg today. H.E. Mr. Bettel had long served as Luxembourg’s Prime Minister from 2013 to 2023.

During the meeting, the two sides covered a wide range of bilateral matters. Hon. Foreign Minister also requested Luxembourg to include Nepal in the Official Development Assistance (ODA) priority list of Luxembourg. She further requested Luxembourg’s support the Nepal’s strategy for making graduation from the LDC category smooth, sustainable and irreversible.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on climate change, the development priorities of Nepal and economic engagements between Nepal and Luxembourg.

The Foreign Minister of Luxembourg also took the visiting delegation on a short tour of the city.

Nepal and Luxembourg established diplomatic relations with each other in 1975. Nepal’s Embassy in Brussels is accredited to Luxembourg, while the latter’s Embassy in New Delhi is concurrently accredited for Nepal.

Embassy of Nepal

Brussels

10 December 2024