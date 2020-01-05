Power of Attorney (अधिकृत वारेसनामा)

Power of Attorney (POA), drafted by a registered lawyer in Nepal and duly signed by the concerned relative of the applicant in Nepal affixing his/her photograph at the top of the document, is generally accepted by the Embassy for attestation/legalization.

You are requested to take prior appointment as only Ambassador is authorized at the Embassy to sign the document as per existing rules.

The applicant should submit the following documents for the said purpose:

The Embassy certifies Power of Attorney (PoA) of Nepali and the Foreign National of Nepali Origin. Documents should be duly prepared to meet its legal criteria. The person must make his/her physical presence at the Embassy after scheduling an appointment. PoA is certified and signed only by the Ambassador.

Power of Attorney for Selling/Buying properties Power of Attorney for Divorce Power of Attorney for Vehicle Ownership/ Business/Company Ownership Transfer 1. Letter of Power of Attorney prepared by Lawyer in a legal-size Nepali paper. 1. Letter of Power of Attorney prepared by Lawyer in a legal-size Nepali paper 1. Letter of Power of Attorney prepared by Lawyer in a legal-size Nepali paper. 2. An application 2. An application 2. An application 3. Original Nepalese passport and its copy. 3. Original Nepalese passport and its copy. 3. Original Nepalese passport and its copy. 4. Original Nepalese citizenship and its copy. 4. Original Nepalese citizenship and its copy. 4. Original Nepalese citizenship and its copy. 5. Citizenship Notarized Copy of Power of Attorney receiver. 5. Citizenship Notarized Copy of Power of Attorney receiver. 5. Citizenship Notarized Copy of Power of Attorney receiver. 6. Two recently taken 2 X 2 Photographs of both (applicant and receiver). 6. Two recently taken 2 X 2 Photographs of both (applicant and receiver). 6. Two recently taken 2 X 2 Photographs of both (applicant and receiver). 7. Permanent Resident Card or the visa status of an applicant. 7. Permanent Resident Card or the visa status of an applicant. 7. Permanent Resident Card or the visa status of an applicant. 8. Copy of Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) Identity Card, if the applicant (Foreign National of Nepali Origin) holds Spanish Citizenship. Applicant can apply for Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) Identity Card during the process as well. 8.Copy of Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) Identity Card, if the applicant (Foreign National of Nepali Origin) holds Spanish. Citizenship. Applicant can apply for Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) Identity Card during the process as well. 8. Copy of Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) Identity Card, if the applicant (Foreign National of Nepali Origin) holds Spanish. Citizenship. Applicant can apply for Non-Resident Nepali (NRN) Identity Card during the process as well. 9. Original or Notarized copy of land ownership certificate (LALPOORJA) (For Power of Attorney of Selling and Buying land) /Original or Notarized copy of property ownership certificate (For Power of Attorney of Selling and Buying other properties). 9.Original marriage certificate. 9. Original or Notarized copy of Vehicle Ownership/ Business/Company Ownership certificate. 10. Other relevant notarized

documents (Property Ownership and Tax Certificate, Marriage Certificate, Divorce Certificate, Relationship Certificate, Death Certificate, Vehicle Bill Book and Tax Certificate, Company Registration and Tax Certificate etc.).

Charge is 200€ 10.Charge is 200€ 10. Other relevant notarized documents (Relationship Certificate, Vehicle Bill Book and Tax Certificate, Company Registration and Tax Certificate etc.). Charge is 50€